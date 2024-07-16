57 people arrested and weapons and drugs seized in massive police operation involving force covering Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

57 people have been arrested and weapons and drugs seized in a massive police operation.

Thames Valley Police led the collaborative operation with multiple police forces to combat serious criminals exploiting the transport network for illicit purposes.

Called Operation Pandilla, the initiative aims to proactively address serious acquisitive crime and County Drugs Lines by making use of unique police technology and intelligence sharing across forces.

Officers from Thames Valley Police, the Metropolitan Police, Surrey Police, Sussex Police, Essex Police, Kent Police, and British Transport Police joined forces to conduct the operation across a three-day initiative, which ran from 9-11 July.

The operation resulted in 57 arrests, eight weapon seizures, 25 drug-related seizures, over £2,100 in cash confiscated, and 53 seized vehicles. Targeted crimes include high harm offences such as robbery, burglary, grievous bodily harm, supply of class A drugs, theft of motor vehicles, and possession of offensive weapons.

Detective Chief Inspector Sally Spencer said: “This successful operation exemplifies the strength of our joint efforts across multiple forces. By sharing intelligence and enhancing our existing relationships, we continue to tackle criminal activity on the transport network.

“I hope that our communities feel reassured that such criminal behaviours are met with swift and robust action. We remain committed to disrupting crime and safeguarding our communities.

“We actively respond to public concerns, and the information from our communities is crucial in identifying and intercepting serious criminals.

“If you notice anything suspicious, please report it online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk or by calling 101. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”