As the festive season approaches, ruthless burglars are drawing up their own Christmas lists – of items they plan to steal.

Piles of Christmas presents waiting to be gifted, often including covetable phones and gadgets, are manna from heaven to the unscrupulous crooks – and devastating for the householder to lose.

For this reason, it’s important to keep Christmas shopping well-hidden and to make sure your home is extra secure at this time of year.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Burglars are often opportunistic thieves who prey on houses and flats. They seek out any opening that they can take advantage of, specifically doors and windows that are left open or unlocked or are easy to force. Anything of value that they might spot through a window will only spur them on.

"But it really doesn’t take much to deter these thieves – just smart thinking.”

The force has released seven facts to demonstrate how burglars think. These are:

Burglars target homes that they think will contain valuables. A sure giveaway is leaving packaging from expensive items outside your front door. Burglars often look for homes with windows or doors left open or with vulnerable features that they can exploit; Burglars are aware of the times when someone is expected to be away from their house such as during the school run or holidays. Burglars typically do not want to be seen or heard and if they feel that they would be noticed by a neighbour or passerby then they are more likely to feel exposed and may move on to find somewhere else to burgle. Burglars often choose a home because they’ve spotted a specific vehicle, motorcycle or bicycle they want to steal – and the keys are more than likely to be inside the residence. Sheds and garages are often vulnerable as they are not that secure and contain tools which the burglar can use to assist them to gain entry to a home. It’s a fact that many burglars return to homes that they’ve previously burgled because the homeowner failed to upgrade security following the first burglary. They sometimes return to an area to try to burgle a nearby home that they spotted while committing a previous break in. Even more reason for you to ensure you keep your home as safe as houses.

Local olice have also today published 10 tips to minimise your chances of your home being burgled. These are:

1. Leave a light on;

2.Close and lock all your doors and windows when going out or to bed.

3. Don't advertise you are away from home or on holiday on social media.

4. Keep valuables out of sight.

5.Check all side gates, sheds and garages are locked and tools or ladders are not accessible.

6. Store all house, car and window keys out of sight and away from doors and windows.

7. Make your home look occupied by using a timer switch to turn on lights, a radio or TV at night.

8. Ask a trusted friend to look after your home.

9. Invite a neighbour to park their vehicle on your drive while your away.

10. Register your valuables here.