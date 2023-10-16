86-year-old arrested for drug driving after collision leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Milton Keynes this morning (Monday)

Just before 10.55am, a silver Land Rover Discovery was involved in a collision with a female pedestrian in the car park of Morrisons supermarket in Grafton Gate, say officers.

The woman was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with life-threatening injuries and she remains in a critical condition, say police.

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious collision in Morrison's car park in Milton Keynes

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said this afternoon: “An 86-year-man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the specific drug limit and causing serious injury by careless driving.

“He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

Senior investigating officer Sergeant Tyrone Powell, of the Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes, said: “This collision occurred in a busy supermarket car park, which had many pedestrians and vehicles within it at the time.

“I would like to thank the members of the public and staff from Morrisons who stopped at the scene to help the injured woman and the elderly driver.

“I am appealing to anybody else who may have witnessed this collision or who may have dash-cam footage or any other information which could assist our investigation to please come forward.

“If you have any information that may help, please contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230465156.