91-year-old woman robbed while out shopping with walking aid in Milton Keynes

A woman has spoken of her fury after her 91-year-old aunt was robbed while out shopping.

The cowardly thief snatched her handbag from her walking frame after distracting her outside a shop in Bletchley's Brunel Centre.

Police

"I am absolutely furious and outraged," wrote the niece on the 'Let's Help Bletchley and Fenny Stratford' Facebook page.

"My elderly aunt who's 91 was up the town. She went for a coffee in the Brunel Centre and then went to Bonmarché. Some women distracted her and then someone STOLE her handbag out of her walker."

Inside the handbag was the lady's "whole life", said her niece.

She added: "Her cards. Her home keys. Her mobile. A necklace she was getting fixed which was given to her by her late partner who only died a few months back. Money which was given to her as a Xmas present she was saving to treat herself.

"It's an achievement for a 91-year-old to go shopping on her own and then this happens...People are scum."

The victim is now "terrified" of being on her own.

"She now feels like she can't go shopping on her own and she shouldn't feel like that. She has had to get her locks changed. But she is more upset about the necklace and just the shock of it all," the victim's niece added.

The incident happened last Thursday. The victim, who was walking with an elderly person's shopping stroller, remembers being distracted by a woman with brown curly hair in Bonmarché immediately before her bag was snatched.

It is hoped the theft will be picked up on CCTV. Anybody who witnessed it should call Milton Keynes police on 101.