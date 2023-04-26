Air ambulance called after major incident on Milton Keynes estate
Emergency services are still at the scene
The air ambulance and paramedics are at the scene of a major incident on an Milton Keynes estate.
The alarm was raised shortly after 4.30pm today (Wednesday) in Bounds Croft on Greenleys.
Residents in the croft have been told by police officers to stay in their homes.
They have reported a heavy police presence with ambulances and the air ambulance arriving within minutes.
The Citizen has asked Thames Valley Police for details are we are awaiting a reply.
Earlier this afternoon there was a collision on the road leading in to nearby Hodge Lea estate and emergency services were in attendance. However, this incident is not thought to be connected.