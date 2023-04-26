The air ambulance and paramedics are at the scene of a major incident on an Milton Keynes estate.

The alarm was raised shortly after 4.30pm today (Wednesday) in Bounds Croft on Greenleys.

Residents in the croft have been told by police officers to stay in their homes.

They have reported a heavy police presence with ambulances and the air ambulance arriving within minutes.

The Citizen has asked Thames Valley Police for details are we are awaiting a reply.

