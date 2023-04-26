News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
32 minutes ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
1 hour ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
4 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
4 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
5 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race

Air ambulance called after major incident on Milton Keynes estate

Emergency services are still at the scene

By Sally Murrer
Published 26th Apr 2023, 17:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 17:45 BST

The air ambulance and paramedics are at the scene of a major incident on an Milton Keynes estate.

The alarm was raised shortly after 4.30pm today (Wednesday) in Bounds Croft on Greenleys.

Residents in the croft have been told by police officers to stay in their homes.

Residents have been ordered by police to stay inside their homesResidents have been ordered by police to stay inside their homes
Residents have been ordered by police to stay inside their homes
Most Popular

They have reported a heavy police presence with ambulances and the air ambulance arriving within minutes.

The Citizen has asked Thames Valley Police for details are we are awaiting a reply.

Earlier this afternoon there was a collision on the road leading in to nearby Hodge Lea estate and emergency services were in attendance. However, this incident is not thought to be connected.