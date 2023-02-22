All children in Milton Keynes should have knife crime prevention lessons in school from age 9 say councillors

Conservative councillors are demanding tens of thousands of pounds be invested into knife crime prevention lessons for every schoolchild in the city.

They are ask Labour-Lib Dem Council Leaders to invest £80,0000 to pay for the sessions for all Year 5 and Year 8 students over the next two years.

The councillors say the visit of the Knife Angel, and corresponding 30 days of action, in December was an “undoubted success”, with 25,000 people taking in the statue and 1500 year 5 and 6 children attending education sessions with The Safety Centre (Hazard Alley).

"This work has undoubtedly made a positive impact, raising awareness of the dangers and consequences of carrying knives. It is vital that the momentum made from this great work is not lost and as a community, we build upon the strives made by this ground-breaking and innovative project,” said a Tory spokesman.

The proposed budget, due to be approved tonight (Wednesday) has been drawn up by the council’s leading Labour and Lib Dem alliance and it already sets aside £15,000 for a summer engagement scheme for young people about knife crime.

But the Conservatives say this is not enough.

“Research shows that by the time they reach Year 8, young people are four times more likely to consider carrying a knife. Thus it is vital that we engage and share the reality of the dangers that carrying present to young people at this influential stages of their development,” said their spokesman.

Councillor Adam Rolfe, Ward Councillor for Bletchley West and the Shadow Cabinet Member for Tackling Social Inequalities said: “The presence of the Knife Angel in Milton Keynes was a great opportunity to raise awareness and initiate a month of action against violence of all forms, particularly the consequences of Knife Crime, and we mustn’t slow down or halt the brilliant work that has occurred.

“Whilst I welcome the administration’s Youth Justice Knife Crime Reduction pilot, I believe we must do more to tackle knife crime in Milton Keynes.

“That is why the Conservative Group have proposed an additional £80,000 over the next two years to fund Knife Crime prevention engagement sessions for all students in Year 5 and Year 8.”

He added: “Knife Crime isn’t a party-political issue, we all want to take a stand against knife crime, so I am hopeful that the administration will accept this amendment!”

Cllr David Hopkins, Tory Leader and Shadow Cabinet member for Children and Young People, said: ‘We have all seen the devastating effects that knife crime is having on communities right across the UK, including in our city of Milton Keynes.