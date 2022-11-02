All mini owners in Milton Keynes urged to take part in Mile of Minis charity stunt

Mini owners from all over the city are being encouraged to take part in a fun challenge.

The Mile of Minis (MOM) is being organised by The Italian Job Charity Events and 100% of the money raised will go to families struggling with the cost of living crisis.

A total of 320 Minis are needed to take part and the aim is to break the current record of a mile of the cars stretching end to end.

Last year's Mile of Minis

The drivers will start out in convoy from the Mini Plant in Oxford on Sunday March 12 2023 and travel to Silverstone, where they will park outside the Silverstone Interactive Museum.

Proceeds will go to Buttle UK, the national charity helping families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis by providing financial assistance to pay for basic items including children’s beds and household appliances.

MOM organisers hope each car will secure at least £30.00 towards the fundraiser. The cost of entering a team (one car plus two people) is £35. This includes breakfast, an Italian Job navigational road book, event sticker, baseball hat and fundraising pack.

Additional persons in the car will be charged £14.

Guilia St George, co-founder and organiser of The Italian Job events, said: “We really hope MINI owners will come out and support the event next year. More so than ever before, families across the country are really struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. We hope the event will give some of these families the much-needed help to give their children a better chance in life”.