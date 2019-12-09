Anonymous benefactor criticises police and demands reward for missing Milton Keynes woman Leah Croucher is raised to £50,000

The anonymous businessman who offered the original £5,000 cash reward to find missing Milton Keynes woman Leah Croucher has criticised police for not doing enough to find her.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, called the MK Citizen to ask if we could help.

Leah has been missing for almost ten months now

He would like to take up the offer made by local businesses eight months ago to up the incentive to a potential £50,000.

The benefactor said today: “I would like to know why Thames Valley police did not increase the reward offer to find Leah to £50,000. I put the £5,000 up initially but it does not seem to be doing the job.”

He asked the MK Citizen to issue an invitation to the new area commander for Milton Keynes, Superintendent Marc Tarbit.

“He needs to come down here and have a look and tell us what is going on,” he said.

The man issued his reward shortly after Leah's disappearance on February 15.

Seven weeks later, with still no clue as to what happened to Leah, another businessman contacted the MK Citizen offering to up the cash to £15,000 immediately.

He was confident he could get other companies to donate too, resulting in at least £50k.

At the time he said: “Five thousand is not enough... Somebody out there knows what happened to Leah and other people may be protecting him or her. Tens of thousands of pounds would persuade them to talk and end the anguish that Leah's family is going through.”

But police refused the man's offer, telling him the £5,000 was sufficient and experts did not believe a higher reward would make any difference.

This week, almost 10 months after Leah vanished, there are still no clues as to whether she is dead or alive. This is despite exhaustive police appeals and searches and national publicity.

The only certainty is that somebody, somewhere, knows exactly what happened to Leah and where she is now, say her family, who are begging for that person to come forward.

The Citizen has today asked police again if they would be prepared to offer a greater reward. We are awaiting their reply.

Meanwhile, if you have any information about Leah, call police today on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymopusly on 0800 555 111.