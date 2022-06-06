Another dark day for Milton Keynes after Section 60 Order was needed to deter violent behaviour over Jubilee weekend

The special police powers order was imposed after groups of youths gathered early on Friday in North East Milton Keynes with a fear of increased tensions leading to the possibility of violent behaviour.

By Olga Norford
Monday, 6th June 2022, 4:36 pm

The order, which grants police special stop and search powers, covered:

East of V8 Marlborough Street, including estates of Great Linford, Gifford Park, Blakelands, Redhouse Park, Tongwell, Caldecote, Newport Pagnell, and the area to the East of the A509 and South of the A422, in and around the villages of North Crawley, Little Crawley, North End and East End.

The Section 60 was in place for 24 hours.

Police imposed a Section a Stop and Search Order across parts of Milton Keynes over the weekend

Inspector Jenkins, said: “I authorised this Section 60 which allows officers, greater powers to Stop and Search and provide reassurance to the community.

“Members of the public may see an increased police presence in the area and if you are stopped you should not be concerned, as officers are there to increase safety within the community and try to prevent violence.”