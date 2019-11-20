Another man arrested over Milton Keynes double murder

Police have arrested another man in connection with the murders of teenagers Ben Gillham-Rice and Dom Anmsah.

The 19-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested today on suspicion of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Arrest

He is currently in custody.

It is in relation to an incident in Archford Croft, Emerson Valley on Saturday 19 October in which 17-year-olds Dom and Ben sadly died. Two other males were injured.

Since their deaths, police have charged four other people with double murder and double attempted murder.

These are Charlie Chandler, aged 21, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley, Earl Bevans, aged 22, of no fixed abode and a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from MK.

They have all been remanded in custody to appear at Luton Crown Court on Monday 27 January 2020.

A 27-year-old man from Milton Keynes who was arrested on October 26 on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been released under investigation.