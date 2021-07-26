Another mini crimewave hits Milton Keynes this weekend

Friday and Saturday saw a sickening wave of mini crime in Milton Keynes.

Days after yet another Section 60 stop and search order expired, the offences kicked off on Friday afternoon - this time in the middle of CMK's busy Midsummer Place shopping centre.

A fight broke out between two groups, totaling around 10 people, while shoppers looked on in horror.

Police are seeking witnesses in all the cases

The drama started outside Footlocker, where a male produced a knife and chased a group of around seven males out of the shop and through the shopping centre.

Items within the shop were damaged and some items of furniture were thrown, say police, who believe that some of the individuals involved got into a blue VW golf and a blue Ford Fiesta that were parked nearby.

Two 22-year-old men and two 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of affray and have been released on police bail.

Later on Friday evening, between 10pm and 10.10pm, a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a dark coloured vehicle on H7 Chaffron Way, Shenley Lodge.

The car failed to stop at the scene and the pedestrian, a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital, where he still

Police are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen this incident, or anyone who may have information or dashcam footage.

Hot on the heels of this, on Saturday night, police were called to another altercation on Walnut Tree estate,

Here a man in his twenties was found with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The offenders are described as a group of five large build males dressed in black, and police have appealed for anyone who may have seen them in the Dunchurch Dale or Nutmeg Close areas.

Last week had also proved bust for police, kicking off with Section 60 stop and search order - one of several this month - being enacted in the north of MK.

The move was made following an in Greenleys at 8pm this evening. An altercation took place which involved a number of people armed with bladed weapons.

It began at 9.14pm, and will last for 24 hours. It applies to the area shown in the map.

It's been activated after a mass fight on Greenleys at 8pm on Monday. It involved a number of people armed with bladed weapons, say police, who have made arrests.

Two days later, on Wednesday, there was a nasty indecent exposure on Conniburrow estate. Again, police are asking for witnesses.

Many members of the public are shocking by the recent rising tide of crime in MK, particularly the number of fights involving weapons and stabbings.

Though police are quick to arrest people involved, more altercations break out within days.

One woman said after Friday's shopping centre incident: "This is getting beyond a joke now. it's not even safe to go shopping."

She added: "Stop and search needs to be 24/7 and police need to come back and police our street. Why is this government letting this happen? How many more deaths do we need by knifes before some action is taken? Anyone found with a knife deserves to be locked away instantly. Tougher sentences are needed."