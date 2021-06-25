Another Section 60 enacted by police in Milton Keynes to provide ongoing reassurance to public

Another section 60 order has been authorised in Milton Keynes as of 7.30pm tonight (25/6) to run for 24 hours until 7.30pm on Saturday (26/6).

It covers the areas surrounded by the H8 Standing Way, Whaddon Road/ Stoke Road, the A4146 and the A5 in Bletchley. This area is depicted in the map pictured.

The order has been enacted to provide ongoing reassurance to the public in Bletchley following a violent disorder at Buckfast play park, Buckfast Avenue at around 5.20pm on Wednesday (23/6).

The area the latest section 60 will cover

Six men arrested in connection with this incident have now been released on police bail. Our investigation is ongoing into this incident, which we believe is not linked to any other incidents within Milton Keynes.

Superintendent Marc Tarbit, LPA Commander for Milton Keynes, said: “We have authorised this Section 60 in order to provide ongoing reassurance to the public.

“The order gives our officers greater stop and search powers within the designated area in order to prevent further incidents of disorder.

“If anyone has concerns then we would advise them to please raise them to one of our uniformed officers.