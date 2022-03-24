Another Section 60 Order authorised for Milton Keynes following knife threat

Another Section 60 Order has been authorised for Bletchley after a man was threatened with a knife.

It was imposed to cover the Lakes Estate at 10.35am today (24/3) and will run until 10.35am tomorrow (25/3).

The Order been put in place following an incident yesterday (23/3) in which a man threatened another man with a knife in Serpentine Court.

The Section 60 Order will cover the Lakes Estate in Bletchley

A man has been arrested and another man has been charged.

Inspector James Ravenall, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We have put this Section 60 order in place as a result of an incident involving a weapon yesterday.

“Temporarily enhancing our stop and search powers with this order maximises our ability to take knives off the streets in order to protect the public and prevent further violence.

“You will see more officers around the Lakes Estate whilst the order is in place. Please speak to them if you have any questions or concerns.”

> A 19-year-old man from Bletchley was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon and has been released on police bail.