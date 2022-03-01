Another Section 60 stop and search put in place tonight after violent disorder in Milton Keynes town

A Section 60 stop and search order has been put in place from this evening for the next 24 hours in Bletchley.

The move follows reports of a violent disorder between a number of youths who were believed to be carrying weapons, say police

The order temporarily enhances powers for officers, meaning that they can stop and search anyone within the area shown on the map.

This is the area covered by tonight's Section 60 stop and search order in Milton Keynes

It covers the area within the H6 Childs Way, the V1 Snellshall Street, the H8 Standing Way, Whaddon Road, Stoke Road, the A416 Stoke Road and the A5D.

Three youths have been arrested and are in custody following the incident, which happened around 5.30pm this evening near to Bletchley bus station.

Officers have also recovered two bladed items have been recovered. An investigation is ongoing.

Inspector Phil Turner-Robson, based at Milton Keynes police station, authorised the Section 60.

He said: “We have put this order in place to give officers extra powers and provide reassurance to the public as well as preventing any further violent disorder in the area of Bletchley.

“We are also asking anyone with information regarding the incident to please come forward and call 101 quoting reference 1521 01/03/2022.