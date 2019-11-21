Another teenager charged and named in Milton Keynes double murder investigation

Thames Valley Police has today (21/11) charged another man in connection with a double murder investigation in Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes.

Clayton Barker, aged 19, of Surrey Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police

It is in relation to an incident in Archford Croft, Emerson Valley on Saturday 19 October in which two 17-year-old boys, named Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice both from Milton Keynes, sadly died.

Barker is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (22/11).