Anti-social behaviour and criminal activity results in closure order on Milton Keynes city estate home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A property on Wavendon Gate has been made the subject of a closure order following repeated reports of anti-social behaviour, drug use and other criminal activity emanating from it.

The closure order, obtained by police through MK Magistrates Court, will last for the next three months,

It is a partial closure, which means the legal occupants may continue to live there but nobody else is allowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the frequent complaints involved visitors at the address and the disruption had a “detrimental effect” on the quality of life of nearby households.

The property in Wavedon Gate has a partial closure order

A police spokesperson said today (Thursday): “As a result of the continued and persistent work of the South Neighbourhood Policing Team, a partial closure order has been granted by Milton Keynes Magistrates Court for a period of three months, on an address on Gaddesden Crescent, Wavendon Gate."

They added: “Anyone who enters the premises who isn’t listed on the order is liable for prosecution and will be arrested.”

A closure order is an order issued by the court that prohibits access to a premises for a period specified in the order under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. It is usually issued in cases where a premises is closed for persistent disorder or nuisance, which may involve noise, public order offences, drug offences, violent crime or other serious offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The order can prohibit access to the premises, or part of them, at all times, or at specified times only by everyone (including the tenant and other residents), or by specified persons only. The period of closure may not exceed three months.