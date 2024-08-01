Anti-social behaviour and criminal activity results in closure order on Milton Keynes city estate home
The closure order, obtained by police through MK Magistrates Court, will last for the next three months,
It is a partial closure, which means the legal occupants may continue to live there but nobody else is allowed.
Police say the frequent complaints involved visitors at the address and the disruption had a “detrimental effect” on the quality of life of nearby households.
A police spokesperson said today (Thursday): “As a result of the continued and persistent work of the South Neighbourhood Policing Team, a partial closure order has been granted by Milton Keynes Magistrates Court for a period of three months, on an address on Gaddesden Crescent, Wavendon Gate."
They added: “Anyone who enters the premises who isn’t listed on the order is liable for prosecution and will be arrested.”
A closure order is an order issued by the court that prohibits access to a premises for a period specified in the order under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. It is usually issued in cases where a premises is closed for persistent disorder or nuisance, which may involve noise, public order offences, drug offences, violent crime or other serious offences.
The order can prohibit access to the premises, or part of them, at all times, or at specified times only by everyone (including the tenant and other residents), or by specified persons only. The period of closure may not exceed three months.