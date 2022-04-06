Appeal after valuable guitar stolen from under the noses of staff at Milton Keynes store

Police are investigating the incident at Rock Hard Music and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Store staff claim CCTV footage, which has been posted on the shop’s YouTube channel and social media, shows two women conspiring to steal the guitar from right under their noses.

The footage shows two women walking around the Rock Hard Music store for several minutes, telling staff they were “just browsing”. The pair then appear to slip into what seems a well-rehearsed routine.

This is an identical guitar to the one that was stolen in MK

A dark-haired woman, who was wearing a long black overcoat, checked whether nearby staff were watching while a blonde accomplice allegedly took the Peacock Blue PRS guitar from the display.

The dark-haired woman appears to slip the guitar under her voluminous overcoat so it could not be seen.

Store staff claim the women suspected of stealing the guitar had calmly walked up to the till, where the store’s engineer was standing with another employee. They were stood just inches away from the staff who claim they engaged them in conversation.

Staff claim the women spoke with ‘European accents’ and walked slowly out of the Wolverton store onto the Canons Road industrial estate after visiting the shop.

The theft happened last week and the week Rock Hard Music has published the CCTV footage on its Facebook page in the hope that someone will recognise the thieves.

"We are offering a reward for any information leading to the return of this valuable instrument. Unfortunately we stand hardly any chance of help from either the police or the insurance company, so your help would be much appreciated," said a spokesman for the award-winning store.

People are also asked to be on the lookout for the stolen guitar, which is a PRS SE Hollowbody 11 Piezo with the serial number CTC E251092.

Rock Hard Music is hoping that by publishing the photo, the will make the instrument too hot to handle.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Rock Hard Music on 01908 314300 or [email protected]

A police spokesman said: “Thames Valley Police received a report of theft of a guitar from the Rock Hard Music shop in Canons Road, Old Wolverton.

“Anybody who witnessed the incident or who has any information about the theft is urged to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43220135746 or make a report online.”

The spokesman added: “If you believe you have been offered a guitar in the last week and question its origin, please get in touch with police.”

If you would like to leave information anonymously, you can call Crimestoppers for free on 0800 555 111.

Guitar’s official description:

A prestigious guitar that has long been a part of PRS' Core and Private Stock ranges. PRS has brought this iconic instrument to the affordable SE series, allowing fans to get their hands on a genuine Hollowbody II at a mere fraction of the price of its US-made counterparts.