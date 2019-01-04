Appeal following homophobic hate crime in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men made homophobic comments and threatened to kill two women and two children in Milton Keynes.

On Sunday (December 30) at around 2.15pm the two women, in their twenties, and a young girl, 11, and a young boy, 7, were walking in the park area in Dulverton Drive, Furzeton when they were approached by two men on bicycles.

After threatening them one of the offenders grabbed the young boy by the arm and tried to pull him away.

When he couldn’t the man threw his bicycle at the woman and the boy. The woman suffered minor injuries and did not need hospital treatment.

No-one else was hurt.

The first offender is described as a black man, around 5ft 5ins tall of medium build aged in his thirties.

He had a small, deep scar on his left cheek and his hair was black. He was wearing a light grey coloured tracksuit and had the hood up.

The bicycle was a silver grey mountain bike.

The second offender is described as a black man, around 5ft 8ins tall, of large build and aged in his thirties and had black hair with dreadlocks.

He was wearing a green, yellow and black hat, a black t-shirt and light grey tracksuit trousers.

Both men had African accents.

Investigating officer PC Nic Grima based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a distressing incident for the women and children involved.

“We would like to speak to anyone who witnesses this incident or anyone with information about the offenders involved.”

If you have any information about the incident please report this via the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180395639 or make a report online.

If you do not want to speak to police please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.