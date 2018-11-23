Appeal for witnesses after cyclist dies in collision in Milton Keynes

Police in Milton Keynes have renewed an appeal for witnesses following a road traffic collision, in which a cyclist sadly died.

The collision occurred at around 2.10pm on Saturday, November 17 when a Mercedes car struck a cyclist at the junction of V1 Snellshall Street and Guildford Avenue.

The cyclist, a 71-year-old man from Milton Keynes, was taken by air ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, but he sadly passed away.

Investigating officer PC Julia Stroud of the serious collision investigation unit based at Bicester, said: “I am appealing to anyone who believes that they witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

“Tragically, the cyclist died of his injuries on Monday, and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“If you believe you can assist in our investigation in any way, please make contact with us.”

If you have any information, please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101, quoting URN 730 (November 17).

> A 24-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs and on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He was released under investigation.