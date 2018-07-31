Appeal for witnesses following criminal damage in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a number of reports of graffiti in Milton Keynes.

From Sunday evening into Monday morning (29/7-30/7) officers in Milton Keynes received a number of reports of graffiti in the Walnut Tree and Browns Wood areas.

Investigating officer PC David Smith said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises any of the tags in the photos, may have CCTV cameras that cover the areas affected or witnessed this damage taking place.

“I understand that crimes such as this are concerning for the local community and so my colleagues and I will be patrolling these areas more regularly and will be happy to speak with you about any concerns or questions you have.”

If you have any information or footage that may assist with this investigation, can call 101.

If you would prefer not to provide your details, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.