Appeal for witnesses following robbery in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault and robbery in Milton Keynes.

At around 9am on Monday (12/11) the victim, a 29-year-old man, was walking near a field, close to Walton Road in Caldecotte.

He noticed a group of three men as he walked past a children’s play park and he continued walking along a path which ran around the field.

Shortly after, one of the group walked past the victim and tried to take his phone out of his left hand. A struggle then ensued during which the victim’s headphones fell out.

The victim then heard footsteps from behind him before he felt his bag being pulled from him, causing him to fall to the ground.

While on the ground, the victim was punched in the chest. He then got up and was punched again, this time to the side of the face, causing him to fall to his knees, before the offenders fled. He did not suffer serious injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

The offenders are described as both men, wearing hooded tops with the hoods up, partially concealing their faces. No description is available of the third man who was in their company.

The first offender is approximately 6ft 4ins, of slim build, with pale skin. He was dressed in a black Adidas zip up hooded top, dark trousers and Timberland boots.

The second offender is white, with a blond moustache and a bull ring in his nose. He was dressed in a leather type jacket, grey jogging trousers with trainers. He is believed to be aged in his mid-twenties.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Matthew Acland, of the Investigation Hub at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this incident, which took place at a time of day where people could have seen it.

“If you saw this incident taking place, or believe you recognise the description of either man please get in touch with us to help with our investigation.”

If you have any information which could assist the investigation, please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180345365 or report information online.

If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111