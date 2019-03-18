Appeal for witnesses following serious assault in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a disorder outside the Dome night club in Grafton Street, Milton Keynes.

At around 4.12am today (March 17) officers attended the scene of a fight involving a number of men.

News

One man received serious injuries, he remains in hospital at this time in a stable condition.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Iain Jones, said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation in relation to this incident for witnesses in which a man has received serious injuries.

“This was closing time for the club and there would have been a lot of people in the area including passing cars and taxi drivers.

“We would ask anyone who has information about this incident to please come forward, we would ask anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident to please come forward as well.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 215 17/3/19.

Or you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.