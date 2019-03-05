Appeal to find wanted man with links to Kings Langley

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted in connection with sexual assault and witness intimidation.

Joshua Tate-Hunn, aged 23, has links to the areas of Watford, Kings Langley, Abbots Langley and Harlow in Essex.

Joshua Tate

If you see Joshua in person, please call 999 straight away.

Anyone who has information about Joshua’s whereabouts can contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 or online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org