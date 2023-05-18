Apply to be a baton bearer in Milton Keynes and help support suicide prevention campaign

The Baton of Hope, UK’s biggest suicide prevention initiative, will pass through Milton Keynes on July 4, and you could get involved.

The baton will be carried on its journey from Glasgow to London, by families and friends bereaved by suicide during the 12-day event.

Designed and crafted by goldsmiths and silversmiths to the Royal family, the baton will travel from MK Rose to the Peace Pagoda. The procession will pass through several locations to be announced and will involve organisations across the city from MK Dons to local emergency services.

Charity co-founder Mike McCarthy, right, receives the Baton from Thomas Lyte CEO Kevin Baker

Councillor Jane Carr, Cabinet member for Inequalities and Child Poverty, said: It’s Mental Health Awareness Week and we want to share the message that nobody should be afraid to talk about how they feel. This event is a really good way to break down barriers surrounding one of the most challenging subjects within mental health. Many people struggle in silence when it comes to their mental health and ultimately, this can have a devastating impact on them and their loved ones.“We’re proud to support this initiative and are working with our local partners across the city to ensure it’s a positive and memorable day. If you want to get involved, either by carrying the baton or supporting the event, please do get in touch via the Baton of Hope team.”

The Baton of Hope was founded by fathers Mike McCarthy and Steve Phillip who both lost a son to suicide.

Mike explained: “In the same way the Olympic torch celebrates physical health we hope this special symbol will come to represent and promote mental wellbeing. Through its tour of the UK we hope to smash the stigma which prevents so many people from talking about their problems and prompt a public conversation about something that, for too long, has been swept under the carpet. It is a symbol for Hope and for positive change.

If you have been affected by suicide and would like to apply to be a baton bearer in Milton Keynes, apply before midnight on Sunday, May 21 here