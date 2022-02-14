Area of Milton Keynes estate taped off by police in what appears to be another major crime

Part of the street is taped off

Police have cordoned off an area of Brooklands estate, close to a primary school, in what appears to be a major crime incident.

Officers have been at the scene for several hours and have been seen going door to door talking to residents.

The residential area affected is in Orient Chase and a police van is blocking the road while a officer patrols the perimeter of the tape.

The Citizen asked the Thames Valley Police press office earlier today for details of the police presence. We are still awaiting a reply.