Sick burglars broke into a family home and threatened three children, including a nine-year-old-with knifes, a hammer and a firearm.

At around 8.40pm on Thursday December 5, five people forced entry into a property in Tansman Lane in Old Farm Park.

They threatened people inside the property with knives, a hammer and a firearm and they demanded money, before fleeing on foot, say police.

There were five victims, a nine-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man and a 26-year-old man. They did not sustain any injuries.

Police are seeking witnesses to an armed burglary

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chris Smart said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed or has any information relating to this incident.

“I am also appealing to anyone who has dash-cam, doorbell or mobile phone footage of the incident to please get in touch.

“If you have information, please call 101 or make an online report, quoting 43240589369.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

A 20-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary of a dwelling and has been released on bail.