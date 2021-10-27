Armed burglars force man into handing over Rolex watches and cash worth £70,000 from his home near Milton Keynes

A terrified resident was forced to hand over Rolex watches and cash to a gang of armed burglars who barged in to to Stoke Hammond home.]

The victim, who is in his fifties, was relaxing at home on Sunday evening when the four masked men barged in through a patio door.

They were armed with weapons, including a crowbar, say police.

The burglars were armed with a crowbar. Photo: Getty Images

"Force was used against the victim and he was ordered to take offenders to the safe where they then took Rolex watches and cash to a value of around £70,000," said a spokesman.

The four offenders, all dressed in black clothing, gloves and balaclavas, then left the property via the patio door.

Nobody was injured during the burglary, which tool place between 9.30pm and 11pm.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lauren Suffling, of the Priority Crime Team based at Aylesbury, said: “This was an extremely frightening ordeal for the victim and his family.

“Thankfully, although shaken by the incident, nobody was injured, but a significant amount of property and cash was stolen."

DC Suffling added: “At this time, this is believed to be an isolated incident whereby the victim was specifically targeted.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area between 9pm and 11pm on Sunday who believes they may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.