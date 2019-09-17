Armed police and helicopter needed to catch wanted man in Milton Keynes

Armed police officers, police dogs and a helicopter were out in force to hunt for a wanted man in Oxley Park last night.

Officers had gone to arrest the man for a "serious offence", but he gave them the slip and disappeared..

Police helicopter

A police spokesman said: "The male ran off from officers and with assistance from officers from Team 4, armed response, dog unit, police helicopter and some members of the public we were able to identity that the male escaped the area in a taxi."

The spokesman added: "After some area searching, officers located the taxi which the male was believe to be in. Police stopped the taxi in Oldbrook where the male ran off from.".

Police gave chase and the man was detained by officers and further arrested for escaping lawful custody.

He remains in custody whilst the investigation continues.