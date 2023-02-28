News you can trust since 1981
Armed police called after worrying weapons incident outside Milton Keynes school

Officers have issued an appeal for witnesses

By Sally Murrer
54 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 6:21pm

Armed police officers were called following an incident involving weapons outside a secondary school in MK this afternoon.

Two males with knives were seen chasing another male outside Milton Keynes Academy on Fulwoods Drive, Leadenhall, at around 4.10pm.

Officers, including an armed deployment, attended but the offenders had left the scene. No injuries have been reported.

Police are seeking witnesses
Inspector Graeme Williams, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I understand this incident may have caused concern among the community but please be assured we are investigating it as a priority.

“There will be an increased Increase police presence in the area while we investigation.

“Anyone with concerns is welcome to speak to one of our uniformed officers."

Anyone with information should 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 1457 of today’s date.

The incident happened hours after an 18-year-old male received his prison sentence for stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death a year ago – just a couple of hundred yards away from this spot.

