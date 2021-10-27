Armed police called to man with a knife at Central Milton Keynes

Armed response officers were called to CMK this afternoon after reports that a male was seen with a knife.

Police say the teams were 'quick to deploy' to the area after reports came in from the public.

A spokesman said: "The suspect spotted police and tried to get away on his scooter. which failed him. So he tried his luck on his feet.

Armed police were called

"Neither worked out well and he was arrested after a short foot pursuit. The knife was recovered and the investigation is ongoing."

The spokesman added: "A massive thank you to the member of public who provided such a good description of the suspect.