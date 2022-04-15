Armed police hunt for mystery man brandishing two large knives in Milton Keynes

At 1125am officers were called to an incident in Serpentine Court on the Lakes Estate.

There were reports of a male seen to be brandishing two large knives in the area.

It is believed the incident started outside The Happy Shopper store, where a victim was hit in the face with cans of alcohol, resulting in minor injuries

Police are seeking witnesses

Police officers, including armed officers, attended the scene and the NPAS helicopter was used. But, despite a significant police presence and a thorough search, no suspect was located.

The offender is described as a white male, of stocky build. He was wearing a white t-shirt but was later seen bare-chested.

A police spokesman said: “No arrests have yet been made and we do not believe that there is any ongoing risk to local residents.”

"He added: “We are aware that our officer presence in the area may have caused some disruption to members of the public and we would like to thank them for their patience.”

If anyone has any information, police are asking them to call 101 and quote reference 43220162191. You can also report information via the Thames Valley Police online webform or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The police helicopter was also out yesterday (Thursday) following an incident on Pennyland estate in the late afternoon.