Armed police officers cause concern when they storm an old people's home in Milton Keynes

Elderly residents in a city sheltered housing scheme were aghast when armed police officers suddenly stormed inside their home yesterday (Sunday).

The burly officers were seen marching with with large guns into Radcote Lodge in Two Mile Ash at around 1.30pm.

It is understood they were looking for someone on the estate but it has not been established whether they realised the building was sheltered housing with residents in their 90s.

One man who was visiting his 90-year-old mother at the time told the Citizen: “I was picking mum up to take her out when three armed officers arrived, followed by two shortly afterwards.

Armed police entering the elderly people's complex on Two Mile Ash on Milton Keynes

“I didn’t want them to cause alarm by bashing the door down so I used my key to let them in. They said they were ‘looking for someone’ but wouldn’t tell me any more."

Police left the council-run building shortly afterwards but here was a heavy police presence on Clay Hill throughout the afternoon and witnesses report that a police negotiator arrived in the area shortly before 3pm.

"It seemed to be an armed siege of some sort going on at one of the addresses,” said one resident.

In the early evening they saw one male being arrested and bundled in to a police vehicle.