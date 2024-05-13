Armed police search elderly people's complex for man with firearm on Milton Keynes estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have revealed they were searching for a man suspected on carrying a firearm when armed officers entered a sheltered housing complex yesterday (Sunday).

The Citizen reported earlier how armed police stormed into Radcote Lodge in Two Mile Ash at around 1.30pm, much to the surprise of residents.

Now a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police has explained why they were there. He said: “Officers attended an address in Two Mile Ash on Sunday and arrested a man in his thirties on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and criminal damage. He remains in custody at this time.

“The arrest relates to an incident earlier that day in Bounty Street, New Bradwell, in which a threats were made to an occupant of a property.”

Police carrying out the arrest in Two Mile Ash of a man suspected of carrying a firearm.

The burly officers were carrying large guns and remained in the street for a few hours.

One man who was visiting his 90-year-old mother at Radcote Lodge told the Citizen: “I was picking mum up to take her out when three armed officers arrived, followed by two shortly afterwards.

“I didn’t want them to cause alarm by bashing the door down so I used my key to let them in.”

Police left the council-run building shortly afterwards and witnesses report that a police negotiator arrived in the area shortly before 3pm.