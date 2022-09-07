Armed police swarm part of town in Milton Keynes
Armed police officers and police vans are currently blocking two streets in Wolverton.
Police have not revealed why there is such a heavy and armed presence in Cambridge Street, from the junction of Aylesbury Street.
More officers have been spotted in nearby Windsor Street.
The drama began about an hour ago and the police cars and vans are still at the scene.
Residents say no gunshots have been heard.
"We have no idea what is happening but it seems to be something big. Police have told us nothing,” said one resident.
"All the police vehicles suddenly arrived and we saw armed officers get out…. It’s scary. We’re all staying in our houses to be on the safe side.”
More police officers have been seen in the alleyway at the back of houses in Aylesbury Street.
The Citizen has asked Thames Valley Police what is happening and we are awaiting a response.