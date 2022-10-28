Armed police swoop on train in Milton Keynes after umbrella is mistaken for Samurai sword

Armed police swooped on a train in Milton Keynes on Friday after an umbrella was mistaken for a Samurai sword.

Thames Valley Police received a call from a member of the public reporting a male carrying a Samurai sword inside a train.

The train was stopped at Milton Keynes Central Station, an armed deployment was authorised and an enquire was completed with support of unarmed officers.

Police at MK Railway Station

"It turns out, that the male was carrying an umbrella that he purchased online with a samurai sword looking handle,” a police spokesman said.

“Please be mindful that these type of items can cause serious alarm and distress to other members of the public.

“The male in question, decided that his fashion sense was so off, that he surrendered the “NOT SO COOL” umbrella for destruction.”