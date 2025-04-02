Armed police under investigation after fatal shooting outside Milton Keynes rail station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The armed police officers who shot and killed a man carrying a knife near the city station are to be the subject of an official and compulsory investigation.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), whose experts will examine every detail and decide whether the fatal shot was justified.

This is a mandatory procedure that happens after all such incidents and it will take several weeks or months for the IOPC to announce its decision.

However, already the Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber has praised the officers involved and said they acted ‘bravely and decisively’.

The shot man lay dying on the pavement outside MK Central rail station

He said: “Of course it is right that the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) review this incident, but from what I understand at this early stage I am confident that the officers should be praised for their actions to protect members of the public.

“As a society we ask the police to put themselves in harm’s way every single day on our behalf, most of those officers are unarmed. The small number of armed officers often face even greater risks and carry a still greater responsibility. Whilst it is right that yesterday’s incident is independently reviewed, it is important that we also recognise exactly what we are asking of our armed police officers.”

Police say armed officers challenged the man and he was shot after he ‘moved at speed towards’ them. He was given CPR and emergency medical assistance by the officers, but was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:44pm yesterday, Tuesday April 1.

The area was busy with members of the public, including parents and small children. Reports received by police stated the man was carrying a firearm, prompting fears of a mass shooting.

In fact, the weapon turned out to be a knife, not a gun, police have now confirmed.

A Thames Valley spokesperson said: “Our armed officers responded and challenged a white man who was carrying a knife outside the station. He moved at speed towards officers with the knife before a shot was fired by police.”

They said the man has not yet been formally identified and next of kin have not been informed. This had led to speculation from the public that the man may have been a homeless person or rough sleeper suffering mental health issues, but there has been no confirmation,

The police spokesperson added: “We have made a mandatory referral to Independent Office for Police Conduct, and they will be carrying out an independent investigation into this incident.”

Today a large area outside the train station remains cordoned off. Wednesday April 2. This includes the nearby bus bays and taxi rank, causing disruption to travellers.

People are advised to seek alternative arrangements and check before you travel. The station remains open though and trains are still running.

Meanwhile, the shooting has dominated local social media with people divided in their views about whether or not police were right to shoot the man dead.

One reader said: “Police can easily shoot to wound, immobilise, no need to kill. Those are marksmen, you cannot compare a gun to a knife. Police are trained to dis-arm gun carriers and knife welding maniacs. I just don't understand, with anti stab vests and bullet proof vests, why the need to kill?”

Some people have asked why the police officers did not use a stun gun instead, which could have immobilised the man but not killed him.

Others leapt to the defence of the officers, pointing out that a knife could have had lethal consequences in such a busy area of the city.

"Knife, gun, who cares. It's irrelevant. They both kill, they both cause serious bodily injuries and life changing injuries,” said one reader.

"Whether people agree or not, the officers had a split second decision to make and they made it. If they didn't, and this man killed someone, people would be up in arms saying that they did nothing to stop him,” they added.

Another wrote: “I feel for the officer that had to pull the trigger, you go through training and some ARV officers never have to pull the trigger in their whole career. What was done was out of protection and I respect that decision. Well done to our hard-working officers.”

Many people hope the incident will now act as a strong deterrent to those who carry knives in Milton Keynes.

