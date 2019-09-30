Armed robbery at Milton Keynes newsagents sparks witness appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after two hooded robbers targeted a newsagents in Milton Keynes.

On Sunday evening, September 22, two men entered Eagle News on Oldbrook Boulevard, demanding cash from the staff members.

One of the offenders went behind the counter and stole cash. Both men then made off.

No one was injured during the incident.

Both offenders had their hoods up with their faces covered and one was armed with a knife.

The first man is described as around 6ft, skinny build and wearing a hooded jacket and navy tracksuit bottoms.

The other was around 5ft 8ins, wearing a hooded top with a light grey body and dark sleeves and black tracksuit bottoms.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Greg Hughes, of CID based at Milton Keynes, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following this incident.

“We would ask anyone who saw these men approaching the store or has any other information that could assist our investigation is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information should go online or call 101 quoting reference 43190293657.

Alternatively you can report anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.