Arrest number 13 in Milton Keynes double murder investigation

A further arrest has been made in connection with a double murder investigation in Milton Keynes.

This arrest is in connection with the incident which led to the deaths of Ben Gillham-Rice and Dom Ansah at a house party in Archford Croft, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes, on Sunday 19 October 2019.

Ben Gillham-Rice (left) and Dom Ansah were murdered at a house party in Milton Keynes back in October last year

It brings the total number of arrests made since the investigation was launched to 13.

A 22-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested by Cambridgeshire Police on Saturday morning (January 4th) in connection with unrelated driving and drugs offences, and was also subsequently arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The man has now been released under investigation.