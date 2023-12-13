News you can trust since 1981
Arrests after aggravated burglary by balaclava-clad gang of three armed with knives in Milton Keynes

Police say investigations suggest it was an isolated incident with no further risk to the public
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Dec 2023, 09:03 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 09:03 GMT
Arrests have been made after an aggravated burglary by a balaclava-clad gang of three armed with knives in Milton Keynes.

Three men have been arrested following the aggravated burglary in Tyringham.

At around 1.40pm today (12/12) officers were called to an address in Tyringham where three people wearing balaclavas and carrying knives were trying to gain entry to a house.

Police stock image. Photo: ArchivePolice stock image. Photo: Archive
Nothing was stolen from the address.

Investigations so far suggest this is an isolated incident with no further risk to the wider public.

At around 2.15pm today officers stopped a white van travelling near Salcey Forest. Three men aged between 20-24-years-old have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. They are currently in police custody.