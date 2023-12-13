Arrests after aggravated burglary by balaclava-clad gang of three armed with knives in Milton Keynes
Arrests have been made after an aggravated burglary by a balaclava-clad gang of three armed with knives in Milton Keynes.
Three men have been arrested following the aggravated burglary in Tyringham.
At around 1.40pm today (12/12) officers were called to an address in Tyringham where three people wearing balaclavas and carrying knives were trying to gain entry to a house.
Nothing was stolen from the address.
Investigations so far suggest this is an isolated incident with no further risk to the wider public.
At around 2.15pm today officers stopped a white van travelling near Salcey Forest. Three men aged between 20-24-years-old have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. They are currently in police custody.