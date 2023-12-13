Arrests after aggravated burglary by balaclava-clad gang of three armed with knives in Milton Keynes

Police say investigations suggest it was an isolated incident with no further risk to the public

Arrests have been made after an aggravated burglary by a balaclava-clad gang of three armed with knives in Milton Keynes.

Three men have been arrested following the aggravated burglary in Tyringham.

At around 1.40pm today (12/12) officers were called to an address in Tyringham where three people wearing balaclavas and carrying knives were trying to gain entry to a house.

Nothing was stolen from the address.

Investigations so far suggest this is an isolated incident with no further risk to the wider public.