Arrests made after stolen power tools seized in Milton Keynes

Two people have been arrested following a police raid at an address in Milton Keynes.

Following a police investigation, a warrant was executed in Coffee Hall, Milton Keynes on Tuesday (April 9) and a number of power tools were recovered at the property.

News

A 50-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, both from Milton Keynes, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal and handling stolen goods. They have been released under investigation.

Investigating officer PC David Smith, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am pleased that we have been able to recover a number of power tools that are believed to have been stolen.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, we will be taking note of serial numbers and distinguishing marks and using these to identify the rightful owners.

"This recovery demonstrates the importance of marking power tools and taking note of the serial numbers and passing this information to us when you report a crime.”

If you believe any of the recovered tools belong to you, please get in touch at OpDetract@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk with your name, contact details, serial numbers or distinguishing marks of your tools and your crime reference number.