Arrests made in Milton Keynes as part of force wide organised crime and class A drugs raids

Arrests were made in the early hours of this morning (May 26) in Milton Keynes, during a series of planned police raids tackling organised crime and the supply of class A drugs.

Over 200 Thames Valley Police officers used warrants to complete targeted raids in Banbury, Farmoor, Witney, Oxford, Longworth, Milton Keynes and Swindon.

In total 13 people have been arrested on charges including: suspicion of drug supply, money laundering offences and possession of a Section 5 firearm. Nine men aged between 20 and 49 and four women aged between 26 and 70 remain in police custody at this time.

Thames Valley Police completing a drugs raid on May 26

Police searched these different premises as part of a lengthy investigation into the supply of heroin and cocaine in the Thames Valley.

Officers claimed a large quantity of class A drugs, money and weapons during the searches as well.

Detective Inspector Steve Jones of the Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) said: “Tackling organised crime is one of Thames Valley Police’s top priorities, and the warrants executed this morning show that we will not tolerate drug supply in our communities.

“We will always seek to cut off supply to those who are dealing and these warrants will significantly disrupt serious and organised crime in the Thames Valley.

Thames Valley Police on May 26

“Over recent weeks and months, we have conducted a number of similar operations, and our activity to work hard to remove drugs from our communities will continue.

“I hope that today’s actions will serve as a stark warning to those who seek to profit from serious and organised criminality.

“The warrants executed today are as a result of a lengthy investigation and I hope that our message is clear to anybody who is engaging in such activity.

“We know who you are, we will target you, and we will bring you to justice.

confiscated narcotics

“Through our stronghold campaign, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“Our communities are important to us in tackling these issues, and I would urge anybody who has any information about drug supply to please report this to Thames Valley Police on 101 or online.

“You are also able to report 100% anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”