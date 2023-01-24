A drunken passenger who hijacked an entire bus caused a major police drama last night (Monday).

Passengers managed to flee the number 8 Arriva bus before the man drove it off, causing a trail of devastation as he collided with “numerous” other vehicles, say police.

Within minutes several police cars and the police helicopter swooped and the bus was stopped near Currys in Elder Gate, CMK.

The bus after it was stopped by police

TVP Roads Policing.

“Thankfully nobody was injured during this incident and the other passengers managed to flee the bus as it was being stolen. The bus driver was also uninjured in the theft,” said a police spokesman.”

It is not known whether the driver managed to get off the bus or was taken on the crazy ride by the hijacker.

The bus was held by police after it was stopped and a man was arrested.

Police swarmed round the bus

"A male has been arrested on suspicion on aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and drink driving. He remains in police custody at this time,” said the police spokesman.

