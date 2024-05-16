Arson attack on car sparks blaze that spread through three houses in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car fire cause by an arsonist ended up causing massive damage when it spread to houses on a city estate.

A vehicle was deliberately set alight in the early hours of Sunday morning in Conniburrow Boulevard.

It quickly spread to a nearby three-storey house and, as more than 30 fire firefighters battled to contain it, spread to two neighbouing properties.

Severe damage was caused to the first house as the blaze caused the roof to cave in.

A car arson spread to three houses in Conniburrow in Milton Keynes

Fortunately nobody was injured.

Now police are no treating the incident as arson and appealing for help to find the culprit. Witnesses say a light-coloured car was seen at the scene at the time the blaze started, around 1.20am.

Investigating officer CID Helen Roach said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this arson to please come forward.“If you have CCTV cameras in the area or if you were driving in the area with a dash-cam, I’d also ask that you check your recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240219532.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

Nine appliances and crews, along with three officers attended the scene at the height of the fire. They used six sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, two main jets and a turn table ladder appliance.