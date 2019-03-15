Assault of girl, 16, sparks police appeal in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in Bletchley.

Between 6.15pm and 6.45pm on Monday (March 11) the victim, a 16-year-old girl, was walking along the redway between Asda and KFC near Stadium MK.

News

As she walked towards KFC, she was approached by a man.

After briefly speaking to her, he took hold of her wrist and started to swear at her.

The victim fought the man off then ran in the direction of KFC. The man briefly followed her but then walked off.

The offender is described as a white man in his late forties, approximately 6ft tall and of a large build.

He was wearing a dark black tracksuit with the hood up and was carrying a black bag.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kerry Mitchell, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information, to come forward.

“The victim was understandably left very shaken by this incident which took place in an area that is relatively busy in the evenings.

“If you were in the area on Monday evening, please review any dash cam footage for anyone matching this description, or if you have any information that may help with this investigation then please get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101. You will need to quote reference number 43190075636. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”