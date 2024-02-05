News you can trust since 1981
Attempted murder investigation ends in attempted GBH charge in Milton Keynes

A 19-year-old has tonight been charged
By Sally Murrer
Published 5th Feb 2024, 18:38 GMT
An attempted murder investigation launched by police on Saturday has tonight (Monday) resulted in a man being charged with attempted GBH.

Salah Suleiman, aged 19, of Blackheath Crescent on Bradwell Common was charged with one count each of Section 18 attempted wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place today.

The charges are in relation to an incident in Savoy Crescent in the Theatre District at CMK at around 10pm on Saturday. Suleiman was arrested at the scene.

A 19-year-old man has been charged following the incident at CMK on Saturday
Thames Valley Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as Suleiman lost consciousness while being arrested. He has since made a full recovery.

He was remanded in custody after his arrest and appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today, where he was further remanded in custody.

Suleiman is now due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on March 4.