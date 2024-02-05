Attempted murder investigation ends in attempted GBH charge in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An attempted murder investigation launched by police on Saturday has tonight (Monday) resulted in a man being charged with attempted GBH.

Salah Suleiman, aged 19, of Blackheath Crescent on Bradwell Common was charged with one count each of Section 18 attempted wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place today.

The charges are in relation to an incident in Savoy Crescent in the Theatre District at CMK at around 10pm on Saturday. Suleiman was arrested at the scene.

Thames Valley Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as Suleiman lost consciousness while being arrested. He has since made a full recovery.

He was remanded in custody after his arrest and appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today, where he was further remanded in custody.