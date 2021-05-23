Attempted murder investigation launched after double stabbing in Milton Keynes

Two men have been seriously injured in a double stabbing outside an Italian restaurant in MK.

The men, both in their twenties, were part of a group outside Fratellis bar and restaurant in Fenny Stratford when an "altercation" took place in the early hours of this morning, say police.

"One man came over from a separate group near-by and stabbed the two victims," said a police spokesman.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The offender then left the scene and is still on the loose.

Both victims were rushed to hospital. One life-changing injuries to his face and abdomen, while the other victim life-threatening injuries to his abdomen.

Police put a cordon in place while they carried out initial investigations.

“We know this may be concerning to the community but we are in the early stages of this investigation and will be carrying out thorough enquiries to establish exactly what happened," said a spokesman.

Police are now appealing for witnesses who were near the Aylesbury Street restaurant at the time and are treating the assaults as an attempted murder investigation.

Tonight they have put out a plea for people to stop sharing a video of the incident online.

"We would ask this is removed and shared with police to assist the investigation. It could be distressing to the family and victims," said the spokesman,

The stabbings happened at around 12.45am today (Sunday).

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Carl Wilson based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Two men have been very seriously injured in this incident and remain in hospital at this time.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information about what happened this morning.

“Although it was in the early hours, we do think there were quite a few people in the area who may have seen what happened.

“We also believe there were vehicles near the vicinity when the assault took place. If you were in the area around this time, please check your dash-cam or CCTV footage for anything significant. If you know of anything which could help our investigation, please get in touch."

“If you do have information you think could help, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43210222175.