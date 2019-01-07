Attempted robbery of 15-year-old boy sparks police appeal in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an attempted robbery in Oxley Park, Milton Keynes.

At 10.40pm on Thursday (December 27) the victim, a 15-year-old boy, was with his mother and they walked out of the Tesco Express store in Redgrave Drive.

He was approached by a man who demanded money and his phone.

The man attempted to take a mobile phone from the victim and a struggle ensued during which the victim struck the offender, knocking him to the ground, before officers arrived.

Designated investigator David Graham, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This attempted robbery of a teenage boy occurred in a busy area when there were other members of the public nearby. I would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has any details which may assist our enquiries.”

If you have any information which could assist the investigation please contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180393767 or you can make a report online.

If you do not wish to speak to police, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.