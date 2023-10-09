News you can trust since 1981
Axe-wielding offender who deliberately ran over three people in his car is jailed for five years in Milton Keynes

His victims were all injured
By Sally Murrer
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
A 39-year-old man who threatened two people with an axe and then deliberately drove into three people on a city footpath has received a prison sentence of five years and two months.

Terry Pickford of Towan Avenue, Fishermead has also been banned from driving for five years and four months.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard his spree of terror happened at around 8pm on June 3, when he waved an axe and threatened two men in Bletchley’s Middlesex Drive.

Terry Pickford has been jailed for five yearsTerry Pickford has been jailed for five years
Pickford then got into his car and drove away down a residential street, where he then deliberately swerved onto the footpath running over three people.

He drove away afterwards, say police.

His victims all received minor injuries, with one requiring hospital treatment.

Pickford pleaded guilty to three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of threatening a person with a blade, one count of possession of a blade in a public place and one count of driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

He was arrested on 8 June and charged the following day.