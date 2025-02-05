Baby-faced rapist is jailed for after preying on two women in Milton Keynes

A young man has been jailed for raping one woman and sexually assaulting another.

William Philpot, aged 23, was sentenced to five years and six months’ imprisonment following a hearing at St Albans Crown Court.

Philpot was previously found guilty of one count each of rape and sexual assault by unanimous jury verdict after a four-day trial at Aylesbury Crown Court ending on 19 December last year.

In 2022 in Milton Keynes, Philpot sexually assaulted a woman while she was sitting in the front seat of his car.

Philpot then took another woman to her house and raped her.

He was arrested on 4 July 2022 and was charged by postal requisition on 17 August 2023.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lisa Bartram, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “It is a top priority for Thames Valley Police to tackle violence against women and girls.

“I would like to commend the victims in this case, they have shown great courage, determination, patience and dignity in their support throughout this lengthy investigation.

“Their support has allowed us to bring this abhorrent offender William Philpot to justice. I hope that the survivors and their loved ones feel safer knowing that Philpot will now spend significant time behind bars.”

“If you've been in a situation where something happened without your clear consent and haven't spoken to the police yet, you can tell us about it using our bespoke online form or by calling 101.

“If you’re not ready to talk to the police yet, that’s okay. If something happened within the last few days, consider visiting our page on Sexual Assault Referral Centres.

“You can also talk to a support service for independent help and advice. Find contact details for our local support services who are here to help you, whatever your sexuality, gender or situation.”