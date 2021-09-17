Beaning: the viral TikTok trend sparking police warnings that parents in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury must look out for

Parents and shopkeepers have been warned by the police to look out for youngsters buying large quantities of baked beans because of a new bizarre TikTok trend called “beaning” that has been doing the rounds.

This is everything you need to know.

What is ‘beaning’?

The latest trend on TikTok sees users getting their hands on tins of baked beans and emptying them on the doorsteps, cars and driveways of unsuspecting victims.

The prank is similar in nature to egging, which involves throwing eggs at someone’s house or car, and is especially popular around Halloween.

TikToks with the hashtag #BeanBandits have amassed nearly two million views on the social media platform, with individual videos racking up thousands of likes.

One video, posted by a user called @bean.bandits contained a video which showed someone opening seven tins of beans with a can opener, with the caption “no one is safe”.

Three people, including the person filming, then go on to empty the contents of the tins on someone’s doorstep.

Reactions to the video on TikTok have largely been negative, with few seeing the funny side.

One person commented: “Not rly that funny bro ur putting beans on a doorstep some poor kid is gonna have to clean that bro like cmon now.”

Another wrote: “You must have a sad life if ur doing this.”

Others said that the stunt is “a waste of food” and that the tins could have been “donated to a homeless person”.

In West Yorkshire, police have reportedly warned shopkeepers and parents to be wary of children buying large quantities of baked beans.

PCSO Michelle Owens, a community support officer in Leeds, said: “It has come to the attention of the police that a new trend has started by groups of youths called “beaning”.

“This involves youths throwing the contents of a can of beans over properties, very similar to the trend of throwing eggs at properties.

“If you work in a shop, please can you be aware of youths buying large quantities of cans of beans, if you have children living at home, please be mindful if you see them removing cans of beans from the family home.”

Police in Surrey also made a statement after baked beans had been thrown on front doors and over cars during the night.

Surrey Police said: “Local officials have received reports of incidents in Wonersh where beans and other food has been poured onto residents’ front doors and cars overnight.

“The victims are understandably distressed by this unacceptable behaviour.”

When asked to comment on the trend, a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "We would always advise members of the public to report any incidents of criminal damage via our normal channels, either by calling 101, or making a report online.

"If a crime is in action, they should call 999.

"In making reports, if members of the public are able to provide evidence of any offences, such as images or footage, then please advise the force when contact is made."

What other trends are currently on TikTok?

TikTok is no stranger to a viral craze or challenge - most recently, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell wowed users after getting involved with the Grace Kelly challenge.

The challenge sees users performing the 2007 Mika song Grace Kelly by recording themselves singing the different harmonies.

The lyrics of the song goes: “I could be brown, I could be blue, I could be violet sky, I could be hurtful, I could be purple, I could be anything you like.”

Singers repeat this section of the song again and again, harmonising with themselves.